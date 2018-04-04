Kadant (KAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant (NYSE KAI) opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,123.20, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.36. Kadant has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 15.93%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kadant’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, insider Eric T. Langevin sold 8,932 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $890,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,541.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.62, for a total transaction of $697,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,134.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,138,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,267,000 after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 541,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,547 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kadant (KAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/kadant-kai-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.