KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

KAR Auction Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. KAR Auction Services has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7,284.96, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $890.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,472,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock worth $3,495,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KAR Auction Services stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

