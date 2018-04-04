Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) Trading Down 21.2% This Week

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Karbo has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00006444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $14,292.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.02518120 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018399 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 5,624,070 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbowanec is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and BTC Trade UA. It is not presently possible to buy Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.