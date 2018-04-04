Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 527,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,990. The stock has a market cap of $666.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.61. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $40,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,242.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,625. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

