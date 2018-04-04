KB3Coin (KB3) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

KB3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 38.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One KB3Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KB3Coin has traded flat against the dollar. KB3Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $206,023.00 worth of KB3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00691965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00176768 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032843 BTC.

KB3Coin Coin Profile

KB3Coin’s total supply is 622,292,098 coins. KB3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins. KB3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io.

KB3Coin Coin Trading

KB3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase KB3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KB3Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KB3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

