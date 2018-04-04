KB3Coin (KB3) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

KB3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, KB3Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. KB3Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $206,023.00 worth of KB3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KB3Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00700587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00175561 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033176 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About KB3Coin

KB3Coin’s total supply is 622,292,098 coins. The official website for KB3Coin is b3coin.io. KB3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins.

KB3Coin Coin Trading

KB3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy KB3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KB3Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KB3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

