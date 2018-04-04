KCOM Group (LON:KCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

KCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.40) price objective on shares of KCOM Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.68) price objective on shares of KCOM Group in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get KCOM Group alerts:

Shares of KCOM stock opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.29) on Wednesday. KCOM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.30 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.25 ($1.56).

WARNING: “KCOM Group (KCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/kcom-group-kcom-earns-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

KCOM Group Company Profile

KCOM Group PLC provides IP-based communication and collaboration services to enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers in the United Kingdom. It operates through Hull and East Yorkshire, Enterprise, and National Network Services segments. The company provides consulting, design, implementation, and managed services related to the collaborative systems and cloud markets; communication and Internet-based services; and network connectivity and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for KCOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.