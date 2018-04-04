Kearny Financial (KRNY) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Kearny Financial worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

KRNY opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.96, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.53. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

