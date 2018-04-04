KeyCorp (KEY) vs. Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Financial Review

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KeyCorp and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 1 5 15 0 2.67 Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.03, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 18.06% 10.66% 1.10% Farmers National Banc 21.72% 10.72% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $6.87 billion 3.00 $1.30 billion $1.36 14.29 Farmers National Banc $104.58 million 3.70 $22.71 million $0.90 15.56

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. KeyCorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Farmers National Banc on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals. It also purchases retail auto sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, and commercial property and casualty insurance products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company offered its products and services through 1,197 retail banking branches and 1,572 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. The Company operates through tree segments: the Bank, Trust and Retirement Consulting. The Company operates principally through its subsidiaries, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (the Bank or Farmers Bank), Farmers Trust Company (Trust or Farmers Trust), National Associates, Inc. (NAI) and Farmers National Captive, Inc. (Captive). The Bank’s subsidiaries include Farmers National Insurance, LLC (Farmers Insurance) and Farmers of Canfield Investment Co. (Farmers Investments). The banking operation offers loans, investments and deposits; the trust operations provide trust services, and the retirement consulting operations offer consulting services. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the domestic banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance and financial management industries.

