Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KeyCorp (KEY) Share Price

News coverage about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment's analysis:

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,490,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281,264. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,184.88, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,175,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,857 shares of company stock worth $1,953,548 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

