Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Given a $19.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $19.00 target price on Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) in a report published on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Timkensteel stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $675.59, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $341.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,488,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 349,687 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 728,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 303,830 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 434.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 359,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 292,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 856,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,269 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

