KiloCoin Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (KLC)

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, KiloCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KiloCoin has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $27.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KiloCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.01725110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007375 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015557 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023711 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001048 BTC.

About KiloCoin

KLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. KiloCoin’s official website is kilocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KiloCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. Kilocoin is ment to be a new measurement of value. “

Buying and Selling KiloCoin

KiloCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KiloCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

