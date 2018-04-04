Analyzing Kimball International (KBAL) and Its Competitors

Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) is one of 12 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kimball International to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimball International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimball International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball International Competitors 44 212 252 17 2.46

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Kimball International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimball International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 45.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimball International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International $669.93 million $37.50 million N/A Kimball International Competitors $1.21 billion $64.25 million 18.37

Kimball International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kimball International.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01% Kimball International Competitors 3.42% 45.05% 7.01%

Risk and Volatility

Kimball International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimball International competitors beat Kimball International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc. creates design driven furnishings. The Company sells a portfolio of furniture products and services under three brands, which include Kimball Office, National Office Furniture, and Kimball Hospitality. The Company’s portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. The Company, through its brands, offers various products, which include modern and classic desks, credenzas, seating, tables, collaborative workstations, panel systems, filing and storage units, accessories/accents, headboards, desks, tables, dressers, entertainment centers, chests, wall panels, upholstered seating, task seating, cabinets, and vanities with a mix of wood, metal, stone, laminate, finish, and fabric options. The Company also offers several products designed specifically for the healthcare market, such as patient room and lounge seating and casegoods.

