Kin (KIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126.09 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $126.09 million and approximately $307,345.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinFalcon, COSS and Bancor Network. In the last week, Kin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00704617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00173889 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, COSS, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

