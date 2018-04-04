King Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Citigroup (C)

King Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,350,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,551,000 after purchasing an additional 221,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,752,000 after purchasing an additional 817,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,606,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,519,000 after purchasing an additional 221,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.34.

Shares of C opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173,479.45, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/king-wealth-management-group-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-citigroup-c-updated-updated.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.