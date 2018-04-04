Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Share Price

Media headlines about Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kinross Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the mining company an impact score of 45.8716939750945 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 9,764,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,962.27, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.31. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $810.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.68 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 13.48%. research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

