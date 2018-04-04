Kirby Co. (KEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.69. Kirby posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $708.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kirby from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. 308,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,511.35, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $132,744.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $180,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,430 shares of company stock worth $854,762. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $20,708,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 947,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after buying an additional 272,436 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,680,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $179,071,000 after buying an additional 262,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirby by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,380,000 after purchasing an additional 246,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kirby by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 201,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

