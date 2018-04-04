Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$21.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.58.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE KL traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,151. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$8.67 and a one year high of C$21.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$269.72 million during the quarter.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Jennifer Laura Wagner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$816,400.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/kirkland-lake-gold-kl-pt-raised-to-c25-00-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.