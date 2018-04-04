Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 13th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,258.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In related news, Director William E. Bindley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Wurtzebach acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $96,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 13th” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/kite-realty-group-trust-krg-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32-on-april-13th.html.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.3 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.