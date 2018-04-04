KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KKR & Co. L.P. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.1341444043346 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get KKR & Co. L.P. alerts:

KKR & Co. L.P. stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 2,593,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,682.46, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. KKR & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $941.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.36 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 1,450,000 shares of KKR & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $31,247,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $45,771,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/kkr-co-l-p-kkr-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.