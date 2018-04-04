Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €39.00 ($48.15) target price by Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a €35.60 ($43.95) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.10 ($38.40) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.38 ($43.67).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of AMS PHIA traded up €0.97 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €32.72 ($40.40). 4,210,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,000. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($35.70) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($44.59).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/koninklijke-philips-phia-pt-set-at-39-00-by-commerzbank-updated-updated.html.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.