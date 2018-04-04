Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Korea Electric Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.6473464020653 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of KEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 1,050,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,952.24, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

KEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources.

