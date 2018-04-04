KT Co. (KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,329,466 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 15th total of 1,995,007 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,191,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6,712.21, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. KT has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of KT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KT by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television (IPTV) services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

