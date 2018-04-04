Kyocera (KYO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kyocera earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2599536526078 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

KYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

KYO stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,389.74, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 4.94%. equities analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components.

