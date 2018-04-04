L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,883,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,956,000 after buying an additional 65,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 221.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,322,000 after buying an additional 783,446 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 916,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,415,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,850,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 805,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,324,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on L3 Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of LLL opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16,270.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $159.43 and a 12 month high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

In other news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $8,588,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total transaction of $361,169.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,013 shares of company stock worth $107,431,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

