Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1,409.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $413.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, VP Louis M. Riccio, Jr. sold 65,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $2,090,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

