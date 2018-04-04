Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO David P. King Sells 49,967 Shares

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $8,232,063.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,090,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LH opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16,337.63, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $178.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh-ceo-david-p-king-sells-49967-shares-updated.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.