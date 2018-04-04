Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 968,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76,994 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,796,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 716,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 321,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1747 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

