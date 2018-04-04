Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 19,872 Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co ETF (JPHF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 385.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.37% of J P Morgan Chase & Co ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 309,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 639,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 136,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter.

JPHF stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

