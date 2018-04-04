SCANA (SCG) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) by 208.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SCANA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,559,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 389,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,408,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,407,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 630,772 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 71,338.9% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCANA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. 36,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. SCANA has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $5,425.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. SCANA had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SCANA will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. SCANA’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on shares of SCANA in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of SCANA in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

