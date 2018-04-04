ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

