Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $134.87 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,548 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $134,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 110,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 322,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,074,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $260.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $232.51 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

