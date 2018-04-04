Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 321,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,071,000 after purchasing an additional 76,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare alerts:

iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare stock opened at $170.98 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-3-71-million-stake-in-ishares-dow-jones-us-healthcare-iyh-updated-updated.html.

iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.