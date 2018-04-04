Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,673,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,168 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $33,602.63, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.56. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo cut Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-4-13-million-stake-in-allstate-all-updated-updated.html.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.