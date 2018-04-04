iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Position Reduced by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. GFS Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,522,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1,844.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 73,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 69,736 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 49,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $82.93 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

