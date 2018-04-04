Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI) Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,266,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,389 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,288,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,459,000 after buying an additional 233,711 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 5,672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,257,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,218,383 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,121,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,423,000 after buying an additional 224,114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Equity Index Funds alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Equity Index Funds has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $65.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI) Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-increases-position-in-vanguard-international-equity-index-funds-vnqi-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Equity Index Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Equity Index Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.