Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,776 Shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BSCN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 221,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 82,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 245,885 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

