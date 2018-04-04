Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Claymore Beacon Spin-Off (CSD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Beacon Spin-Off (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.34% of Claymore Beacon Spin-Off worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claymore Beacon Spin-Off by 591.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claymore Beacon Spin-Off in the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Claymore Beacon Spin-Off by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 74,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claymore Beacon Spin-Off in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claymore Beacon Spin-Off by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period.

CSD stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Claymore Beacon Spin-Off has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Claymore Beacon Spin-Off Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

