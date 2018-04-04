Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (AINV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Investment worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 463.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 988,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 812,664 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 471.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 701,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 579,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,588,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 558,133 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 447,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 392,545 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo raised Apollo Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,145.41, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 28.18%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (AINV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-trims-holdings-in-apollo-investment-co-ainv.html.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.