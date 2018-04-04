Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 46.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE BXP opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,017.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $655.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-acquires-new-position-in-boston-properties-inc-bxp-updated-updated.html.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.