Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,275 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,773,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,489,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,058 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CME Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,201,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,505,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 816.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 745,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1,943.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 606,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,349,000 after acquiring an additional 577,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CME. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $160.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,053.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $171.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.85 million. CME Group had a net margin of 111.49% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $3,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,050,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $31,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,097.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,275 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-invests-624000-in-cme-group-inc-cme-stock-updated-updated.html.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.