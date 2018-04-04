Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Headlines about Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.5643029927722 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.48, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.13. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

