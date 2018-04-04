Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Gap Up to $193.87

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.82, but opened at $193.87. Lam Research shares last traded at $197.97, with a volume of 2681327 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr cut shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.94.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33,105.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $390,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,472,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Gap Up to $193.87” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/lam-research-lrcx-shares-gap-up-to-193-87.html.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.