Analyzing Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) & Lancaster Colony (LANC)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Lancaster Colony, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Lancaster Colony 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lancaster Colony has a consensus price target of $153.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lancaster Colony pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Lancaster Colony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.96% 6.70% 4.51% Lancaster Colony 9.84% 19.65% 15.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Lancaster Colony’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.57 $120.80 million N/A N/A Lancaster Colony $1.20 billion 2.84 $115.31 million $4.62 26.90

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Lancaster Colony.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Fresh Del Monte Produce on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt Vi's brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, Cardini's, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The company's products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

