Reviewing Lancaster Colony (LANC) and Its Competitors

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) is one of 7 public companies in the “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lancaster Colony to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lancaster Colony and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancaster Colony 9.84% 19.65% 15.67% Lancaster Colony Competitors -79.25% -14.33% -5.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lancaster Colony pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 54.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lancaster Colony and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancaster Colony 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lancaster Colony Competitors 37 151 226 17 2.52

Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus price target of $153.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.72%. As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies have a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Lancaster Colony’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lancaster Colony and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lancaster Colony $1.20 billion $115.31 million 26.34 Lancaster Colony Competitors $5.28 billion $1.59 billion 15.13

Lancaster Colony’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lancaster Colony. Lancaster Colony is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt Vi's brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, Cardini's, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The company's products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

