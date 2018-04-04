Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Landstar System stock opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,587.56, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Landstar System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,960,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 17.1% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Landstar System by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

