Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News stories about Lannett (NYSE:LCI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lannett earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.8211512473202 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Lannett alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Lannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lannett from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NYSE LCI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 176,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,252. Lannett has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $580.90, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.50.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. Lannett had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lannett will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lannett news, major shareholder David Farber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,171,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,323,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/lannett-lci-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.