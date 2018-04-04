Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.29.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55,679.27, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 90.9% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,437,448 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $220,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,248 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,269,398 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $157,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,670,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $185,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,673,818 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,051,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $259,973,000 after acquiring an additional 810,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

