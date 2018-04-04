Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 36,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,214. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,549.93, a PE ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions (institutions). The Company’s programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based, or through electronically distributed educational programs (online).

