Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Laurel Grove Capital LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.7% of Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after buying an additional 589,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,409,850,000 after buying an additional 826,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,971,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,696,484,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,983,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,151 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total value of $12,500,884.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $44,179.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,413.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,720 shares of company stock valued at $48,780,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,013.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $817.02 and a one year high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr lowered Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

